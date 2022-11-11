CAI Morning Edition host Kathryn Eident is leaving after six years

CAI Morning Edition host and Senior Producer of News Kathryn Eident is hanging up her headphones Friday after six years on the mic delivering news, thoughtful conversations, and weather forecasts to listeners across the Cape, the Coast, and the Islands.

Katie’s calm, yet upbeat on-air presence helped us make sense of a wide variety of stories and issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to election coverage, from major weather events like tornadoes, earthquakes, and blizzards to the stories that make up our everyday lives around the region.

Her award-winning work also includes hosting a more than a dozen episodes on The Point covering topics including race and racism, LGBTQ+ issues, and conversations with authors and other newsmakers.

“It was an honor to cover some of the most pressing issues of our time, while also being able to highlight the amazing work so many of our friends and neighbors are doing to help make and keep the Cape, Coast and Islands such a special place,” Eident said. “CAI does such important work, and while I’m sad to say goodbye, I will always be a fan and supporter of the station.”

Please join us in thanking Katie for her contributions as we wish her the best in her new role as Communications and Marketing Director at the Housing Assistance Corporation!