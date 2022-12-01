Barnstable to experiment with "floating treatment wetlands" to address freshwater pond algae blooms

The Town of Barnstable is looking to confront pond pollution with an experimental tool called a floating treatment wetland.

Long Pond in Marstons Mills has been routinely hit with a potentially toxic algae blooms, which forces the town to close the pond off to recreation.

The idea is to grow native species on a buoyant material, while letting the roots submerge. The roots could pull phosphorous out of the water, and thus removing the pollutants.

Amber Unruh with the town's Public Works department says the town plans to start a pilot program, possibly in the spring, to see how effective the technology is. The hope is create 300-square feet of the wetland, and study how much phosperhous is pulled from the pond over a number of years.

"These plants would grow biomass shoots on the surface and roots below in the water, and assimilate phosphorous through their roots into their plant biomass," Unruh said. "Later these plants could be harvested, permanently removing phosphorous from the pond.”

Unruh detailed the possibility of the pilot project during a public airing this week as the town tries to tackle cyanobacteria blooms that have been occurring the last several years. Cyano blooms can be toxic, especially for dogs and other pets that might accidently drink from a pond.

Town officials say the pollution problems in Long Pond stems from about 30 private septic systems in the area. The town is encouraging those residents to install special phosphorous removing technology at their septic systems, but those can cost as much as $30,000.

The town plans to install a sewer collection system to the area, but that could take more than 3 decades. Barnstable's massive sewer plan is addressing other areas of town first.

Meantime, Unruh and the DPW department are exploring other, temporary measures to address pollution at the Marstons Mills freshwater pond. Possibilities include building what are called permeable reactive barriers, which is essentially a barrier installed underground that could capture nutrients before entering the pond. But those can be costly, and cheaper options are still in piloting phases.

Unruh says another option is dumping algaecides into Long Pond, which would essentially wipe out the bad algae. But she says the problem with algaecide, it could also wipe out the good algae. Other technology like Solar Bees that circulate the water, she says, won't be effective.

That leaves the floating treatment wetland as a possible solution.

The next steps for the experimental project is for the DPW to get funding through the Barnstable Town Council.