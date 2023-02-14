© 2023
In This Place

Valentine's Day greetings from the Tisbury School

CAI | By Dan Tritle,
Liz Lerner
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST
1 of 2  — IMG-1543.jpg
Librarian Whitney Burke and some of her students.
Liz Lerner
2 of 2  — IMG-1537.jpg

A tradition is back! Tisbury School third-graders share their valentines with CAI.

Librarian Whitney Burke would like to thank the following staff members: Emma Johnson, Mollee Lewis, Anne Williamson, and Nicole Shirley.

01: Izabelly, Camden, Alexander H.

Valentine-01.mp3

02: Airya, Bernardo F, Brausa, Theo, Bella

Valentine-02.mp3

03: Laura, Quint, Thales, Snow

Valentine-03.mp3

04: Maggie, Sajhaus, Lorena, Justine, Melissa, Elijah

Valentine-04.mp3

05: Jessica, Bernardo P, Emanuelly, Kathryn

Valentine-05.mp3

06: Alex G, Enzo, Gustavo, Colby

Valentine-06.mp3

07: Ayla, John, Madelyn, Milo, Samuel

Valentine-07.mp3

