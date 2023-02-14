Valentine's Day greetings from the Tisbury School
Librarian Whitney Burke and some of her students.
Liz Lerner
A tradition is back! Tisbury School third-graders share their valentines with CAI.
Librarian Whitney Burke would like to thank the following staff members: Emma Johnson, Mollee Lewis, Anne Williamson, and Nicole Shirley.
01: Izabelly, Camden, Alexander H.
02: Airya, Bernardo F, Brausa, Theo, Bella
03: Laura, Quint, Thales, Snow
04: Maggie, Sajhaus, Lorena, Justine, Melissa, Elijah
05: Jessica, Bernardo P, Emanuelly, Kathryn
06: Alex G, Enzo, Gustavo, Colby
07: Ayla, John, Madelyn, Milo, Samuel
