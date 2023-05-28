Hikes We Like: Historical Society of Old Yarmouth
Bob Kelly and Marcus Hendricks at the wetu
Mindy Todd and Marcus Hendricks inside the wetu.
We kick off our new series Hikes We Like with a visit to the nature trails of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth.
They have partnered with Marcus Hendricks, a native Wampanoag Nipmuc to share the history and tradition of Yarmouth’s native peoples.
Mindy Todd visits with Marcus Hendricks and Historian Bob Kelly.