© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Hikes We Like: Historical Society of Old Yarmouth

CAI | By Mindy Todd
Published May 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bob Kelly and Marcus Hendricks at the wetu
1 of 7  — Historical Society of Old Yarmouth Wetu
Bob Kelly and Marcus Hendricks at the wetu
CAI
Mindy Todd and Marcus Hendricks inside the wetu.
2 of 7  — Mindy Todd Marcus Hendricks wetu
Mindy Todd and Marcus Hendricks inside the wetu.
3 of 7  — 20230427200853_4B7A9777-01.jpeg
4 of 7  — 20230427181142_4B7A9737-01.jpeg
5 of 7  — 20230427_125415-01.jpeg
6 of 7  — 20230427200731_4B7A9775-01.jpeg
7 of 7  — 20230427201613_4B7A9786-02.jpeg

We kick off our new series Hikes We Like with a visit to the nature trails of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth.

They have partnered with Marcus Hendricks, a native Wampanoag Nipmuc to share the history and tradition of Yarmouth’s native peoples.

Mindy Todd visits with Marcus Hendricks and Historian Bob Kelly.

Tags
In This Place Hikes We Like
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd