In This Place

With tighter slot for striped bass, catch-and-release more important than ever

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
S Junker
/

If you want to keep a striped bass for the dinner table, it must fall within a narrow range between 28 and 31 inches. It’s a much tighter slot this year, down from 28"-35". It means more fish will be caught and released.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine joins us to talk about what success looks like in catch-and-release. He says science has identified three main factors in getting fish back into the water with the best chance for survival.

We tell you what those are, and we round up the week's fishing action. Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker