With tighter slot for striped bass, catch-and-release more important than ever

If you want to keep a striped bass for the dinner table, it must fall within a narrow range between 28 and 31 inches. It’s a much tighter slot this year, down from 28"-35". It means more fish will be caught and released.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine joins us to talk about what success looks like in catch-and-release. He says science has identified three main factors in getting fish back into the water with the best chance for survival.

We tell you what those are, and we round up the week's fishing action. Give a listen.

