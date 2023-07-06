Local blueberry varieties come in all colors, flavors, and sizes

Have you ever noticed how some blueberries are light blue and others are dark navy? How some are tart and some are sweet? Some tiny and some huge? This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with the owner of a pick-your-own blueberry farm in Dennis about what varieties he grows and why.

You can learn more about both wild and domesticated blueberry varieties and find a recipe for blueberry buckle on Elspeth's blog, Diary of a Locavore.

This piece first aired in July, 2014.