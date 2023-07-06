© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Local blueberry varieties come in all colors, flavors, and sizes

CAI | By Elspeth Hay
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Elspeth Hay
/

Have you ever noticed how some blueberries are light blue and others are dark navy? How some are tart and some are sweet? Some tiny and some huge? This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with the owner of a pick-your-own blueberry farm in Dennis about what varieties he grows and why. 

You can learn more about both wild and domesticated blueberry varieties and find a recipe for blueberry buckle on Elspeth's blog, Diary of a Locavore.  

This piece first aired in July, 2014. 

Tags
In This Place The Local Food Report
Elspeth Hay
An avid locavore, Elspeth lives in Wellfleet and writes a blog about food. Elspeth is constantly exploring the Cape, Islands, and South Coast and all our farmer's markets to find out what's good, what's growing and what to do with it. Her Local Food Report airs Thursdays at 8:30 on Morning Edition and 5:45pm on All Things Considered, as well as Saturday mornings at 9:30.
See stories by Elspeth Hay