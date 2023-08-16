The Emerson String Quartet performing their "Cape Farewell" this week

The Emerson String Quartet has won nine Grammy awards over the course of almost fifty years playing music together.

The group was called “America’s greatest quartet” by Time Magazine.

They’re performing their "Cape Farewell" concert on Friday, August 18 at 5:30pm at Chatham’s First Congregational Church as part of this year’s Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

The group's violist Lawrence Dutton spoke with CAI ahead of the quartet's final performance in Massachusetts.

The interview contains recordings of the Emerson String Quartet's albums Beethoven: The String Quartets and Shostakovich: The String Quartets, courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon.

Listen to the full conversation.

Tickets for Friday's show are sold out but people can contact the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival to be added to the waiting list.

