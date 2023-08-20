Hikes We Like: Take the Barnstable Hike Challenge

To celebrate 40 years, Barnstable Land Trust is challenging people to tackle 40 miles along the town's many hiking trails by Labor Day.

You need not be a seasoned adventurer to take the Hike Barnstable Challenge, a self-paced competition meant to inspire families to get outside and discover nature.

There are no hard and fast rules to the hiking challenge—other than exploring. Your family can even pool everyone's miles.

"This is really a pilot for us," said Sue Dahling Sullivan, director of programs for Barnstable Land Trust. "There are a lot of different ways to experience nature, and that's really a win in our eyes."

Just bring along the right shoes, bug spray, and plenty of water. Download your trail guide here, and grab a tracker form here.

Can't cover 40 miles? Click here to submit a hike of any length to earn a chance on a Barnstable Land Trust swag bag.