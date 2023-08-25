CAI wins three National Murrow Awards

In an announcement last week, the Radio Television Digital News Association recognized CAI with three national Edward R. Murrow Awards for work in 2022.

Of the awards given to broadcast journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected in the world.

The awards will be presented at a gala on Oct. 9 in New York City.

The winning pieces are:

Breaking News Coverage

Migrants Landed Unannounced on Martha’s Vineyard; Island Mobilizes to Help as a National Story Grows

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

On a midweek September afternoon, a group of nearly 50 migrants, including children, landed unannounced at the Martha’s Vineyard airport, apparently sent from Texas. Local community members scrambled to understand how they came to be there, and how to house and help them.

Feature Reporting

‘Old Ladies’ Dive into Cape Ponds Seeking Trash, Emerge Triumphant

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

Cape Cod has almost a thousand freshwater ponds, and many are polluted with trash. But an unusual group is trying to clean them up. CAI’s Eve Zuckoff spent a day with these specialized garbage collectors, who call themselves OLAUG. That is, “Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage.”

The Murrow Medallion

Excellence in Innovation

Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

A unique radio collaboration, this experimental program connects CAI, located in Falmouth, Massachusetts, with SourceFM, a radio station in Falmouth, UK. But the mission is even broader: to create direct conversations about vital issues between people on Cape Cod and in Cornwall, two distant coastal regions with striking overlaps.

