© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Albies bring the excitement

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
S Junker

False albacore are back — albies, they're called. And their return is long-awaited by local anglers.

Part of the fun of the arrival of albies in our local waters is that they come at a moment when inshore fishers are hungry for excitement. That long stretch of August can feel drowsy, as warming waters make it a challenge to find larger striped bass, and bottom fishing is fine, sure, but... bottom fishing, right?

Then along come albies, blitzing here and there, muscular and picky and great fun to catch.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the albie run, and why this year the funny fish might be pickier than ever.

And we round up the rest of the local fishing action. Give a listen.

Tags
In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker