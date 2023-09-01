Albies bring the excitement

False albacore are back — albies, they're called. And their return is long-awaited by local anglers.

Part of the fun of the arrival of albies in our local waters is that they come at a moment when inshore fishers are hungry for excitement. That long stretch of August can feel drowsy, as warming waters make it a challenge to find larger striped bass, and bottom fishing is fine, sure, but... bottom fishing, right?

Then along come albies, blitzing here and there, muscular and picky and great fun to catch.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the albie run, and why this year the funny fish might be pickier than ever.

And we round up the rest of the local fishing action. Give a listen.

