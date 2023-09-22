© 2023
Mahi-mahi are being caught around Cape Cod, and fishers are happy

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
S Junker

It's a fish with a Hawaiian name—so what's it doing in Cape Cod inshore waters? Also known as dolphinfish, it makes good eating. And this summer has been marked by occasional reports of mahi in Nantucket Sound and catches from at least one beach.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about these smaller mahi — fondly called "chicken mahi" — and how that can be targeted.

Plus, we've got the week's fishing roundup. Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
