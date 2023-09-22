Mahi-mahi are being caught around Cape Cod, and fishers are happy

It's a fish with a Hawaiian name—so what's it doing in Cape Cod inshore waters? Also known as dolphinfish, it makes good eating. And this summer has been marked by occasional reports of mahi in Nantucket Sound and catches from at least one beach.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about these smaller mahi — fondly called "chicken mahi" — and how that can be targeted.

Plus, we've got the week's fishing roundup. Give a listen.