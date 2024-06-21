Seeking a place to fish out of the wind

For anglers looking to get out on the water, this recent string of windy days has been frustrating. Fortunately, we live in a place of many options.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us with ideas for how you can satisfy your fishing itch when it's too blustery to step aboard the boat or kayak. Estuaries, jetties, beaches, the Canal, or even... wetsuiting (it's a thing).

And we round up this week's fishing action — all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen and subscribe to the podcast.