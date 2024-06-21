© 2024
Seeking a place to fish out of the wind

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:01 AM EDT
S Junker

For anglers looking to get out on the water, this recent string of windy days has been frustrating. Fortunately, we live in a place of many options.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us with ideas for how you can satisfy your fishing itch when it's too blustery to step aboard the boat or kayak. Estuaries, jetties, beaches, the Canal, or even... wetsuiting (it's a thing).

And we round up this week's fishing action — all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen and subscribe to the podcast.
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
