What fish is dark on one side and light on the other? Lies flat on the bottom and looks up with both eyes? Yes, it's fluke — and now that we're into July, it’s a good moment to fish for them.

Jimmy Fee of On The Waterjoins us to talk about where and how to target fluke. And we round up the striped bass action — it's been slow this week at the Cape Cod Canal.

It's all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen.