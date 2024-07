They’re speedy and shaped like a little tuna, and they’ve just arrived in our waters: bonito are here! Their return brings local fishers delight and (often) frustration.

Andy Nabreski of On The Water talks to us about bonito — where they're showing up, and how to target them.

And we round up the rest of the fishing action, including the down year for black sea bass.

It's all in four minutes. Give a listen.