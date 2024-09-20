Picky albies, MV tarpon, reports of mullet: busy week of fishing news

Albies are erupting in front of you, but you’re not catching a single one. Maddening! Here's a compassionate take on what you can do.

Also: a tarpon makes an appearance at this year's Martha's Vineyard fishing derby.

And look out for the appearance of a premium baitfish: mullet.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about all this good stuff, and to prognosticate the week's fishing forecast, as some stormy weather shakes things up.

Give a listen.