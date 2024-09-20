© 2024
Picky albies, MV tarpon, reports of mullet: busy week of fishing news

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Typical funny fish reaction
S Junker
Typical funny fish reaction

Albies are erupting in front of you, but you’re not catching a single one. Maddening! Here's a compassionate take on what you can do.

Also: a tarpon makes an appearance at this year's Martha's Vineyard fishing derby.

And look out for the appearance of a premium baitfish: mullet.  

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about all this good stuff, and to prognosticate the week's fishing forecast, as some stormy weather shakes things up.

Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker