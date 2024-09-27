Heading into October, 2024 saltwater fishing takes on a sunset hue

It was a summer season of few small stripers, even fewer bluefish, and abundant bonito. Now the fall run is playing out, and hearty anglers begin to turn their thoughts to tautog.

It’s the last weekend of September, which means this is our final Fishing News for 2024.

Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to look back a little on the season — and to look ahead, too.

And we round up the week's reports, including hopeful news of albies.

Give a listen, and... see ya' next year!