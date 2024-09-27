© 2024
Heading into October, 2024 saltwater fishing takes on a sunset hue

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 27, 2024 at 8:48 AM EDT
S Junker

It was a summer season of few small stripers, even fewer bluefish, and abundant bonito. Now the fall run is playing out, and hearty anglers begin to turn their thoughts to tautog.

It’s the last weekend of September, which means this is our final Fishing News for 2024.

Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to look back a little on the season — and to look ahead, too. 

And we round up the week's reports, including hopeful news of albies.

Give a listen, and... see ya' next year!

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
Steve Junker