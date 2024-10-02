© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands
Author and A Cape Cod Notebook essayist Robert Finch dead at 81

CAI
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:14 PM EDT
Bob at the flats in Wellfleet.

We lost a member of the CAI family this week. Nature writer Robert Finch died Monday after a short illness. He was 81.

For more than 20 years, Bob's Cape Cod Notebook essays celebrated life on Cape Cod, especially the relationship between humanity and the natural world. Bob moved to the Outer Cape in the early 70s, and throughout the years held a variety of jobs, including carpenter, museum director, and teacher. But his passion was writing and the natural world.

Bob inaugurated "A Cape Cod Notebook" in the fall of 2005 and leaves behind a legacy of beautiful and insightful nature writing, much of which can be found here.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will share more information as it becomes available.

Dan Tritle
Bob at his writing desk recording a Cape Cod Notebook essay.
