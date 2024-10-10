Falmouth's Lord Mayor welcomed them. They brought him a taste of Cape Cod.

Lew and Jean Stern are recently back from visiting England, where they had an opportunity to travel to the town of Falmouth in Cornwall.

The couple is from Falmouth, here on Cape Cod. They decided to use this visit to further connections between the two towns.

They sat down with CAI’s Steve Junker to talk about their impressions of that other Falmouth, of bringing gifts of artwork and food, and receiving an honorary plaque from the Lord Mayor (no, we don’t have one of those).

Listen to the conversation.