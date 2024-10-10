© 2024
Falmouth's Lord Mayor welcomed them. They brought him a taste of Cape Cod.

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published October 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Jean and Lew Stern, flanking Lord Mayor Alan Rowe, on the couple's recent visit to Falmouth, England.
Simon Neild
Jean and Lew Stern, flanking Lord Mayor Alan Rowe, on the couple's recent visit to Falmouth, England.

Lew and Jean Stern are recently back from visiting England, where they had an opportunity to travel to the town of Falmouth in Cornwall.

The couple is from Falmouth, here on Cape Cod. They decided to use this visit to further connections between the two towns.

They sat down with CAI’s Steve Junker to talk about their impressions of that other Falmouth, of bringing gifts of artwork and food, and receiving an honorary plaque from the Lord Mayor (no, we don’t have one of those).

Listen to the conversation.
In This Place Falmouth to Falmouth
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker