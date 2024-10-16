Check out the text-only version of CAI's website

Our site now has a text-only view of the latest local news content. You can go to it by adding /text to the end of our website address, like this: www.capeandislands.org/text

Why have a text-only version of CAI? Well, it's about emergency preparedness.

As NPR and other news outlets have learned in the last month with hurricanes Helene and Milton, when a disaster strikes, it can impede people's ability to get news.

A text-only version of our site ensures that people can view our most critical news coverage without images and embeds that require more data and bandwidth — which can be especially helpful during storms and power outages.

So go ahead and bookmark it. Or just remember, add /text to see what's happening when you need it most.

