This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine about striped bass and how to find them in the warmer weather. It turns out striped bass seek cooler waters at this time of year, so anglers have to change their tactics.

They also talk about a weird but apparently useful lure that many use to catch stripers.

And, we'll get the latest on where the best fishing is this week.