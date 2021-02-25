Local News

-
Barnstable Police Supervisor of School Resource Officers: "We're going to learn things from what happened in Texas — where the weak points were, and where we can improve in our district."
CAI's Kathryn Eident asks Children's Place Director Cindy Horgan for advice on how to answer kids' tough questions about gun violence with honesty and sensitivity.
Cape Cod advocates for stronger gun laws will hold a vigil today on the Falmouth Village Green.
"There's a huge gap in people who are qualifying for assistance and those who are actually low-income living on Nantucket," says Health Imperatives CEO Julia Kehoe.
During a tense, three-hour meeting Monday night, the School Committee focused on how to proceed after the town’s Planning Board voted weeks earlier to effectively quash the turf project.
Demolition of three more buildings at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station will start in July, a company representative said Monday. Meanwhile, public debate continues over the fate of a million gallons of radioactive water in the plant.
Falmouth resident and journalist Sarah Murphy kept her abortion secret for 25 years. She says she went public with her experience to combat shaming and empower others to tell their stories.
A shore with no name, no more: First Light Beach named by select board "to recognize and respect the long history of the Native American people."
Butterflies of Brundibar: In poignant ceremony, Cape Cod students unveil mural honoring child victims of the HolocaustIn front of an audience of classmates and families, two seventh graders at Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School are standing at a podium, singing a solemn song in Hebrew.
"I'm not a fan of bans," says Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition president Meg Morris, whose nonprofit reports a spike in litter since last year. "But when people won't manage their own behavior, sometimes that's the direction that you have to take."
This is the town’s second host community agreement; the first was for Vineyard Wind 1.
By comparing the lengths of 41 females North Atlantic right whales with their reproductive histories, scientists found that smaller females are now having fewer calves because of their lower fat stores and energy reserves.