Cape demonstrations planned over leaked draft of abortion decision

Local residents are reacting to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the national right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

Supporters of abortion rights plan to rally at 5 o’clock today at Provincetown Town Hall and the Falmouth town green.

Laurie Veninger, of Indivisible Outer Cape, will speak in Provincetown.

"We knew when the conservative court was appointed by the Trump administration that they were going to be coming after this very important right and inserting themselves into the private lives of women in this country," Veninger told CAI.

The anti-abortion group Massachusetts Citizens for Life declined to give an interview but provided a statement.

The group says if the draft decision becomes final, it will be a historic win for the pro-life movement, and the movement will continue to work to outlaw abortion where it is legal.

Here's a link to NPR's coverage of this developing national story.