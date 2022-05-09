Brewster awaits Wampanoag Tribe support before naming beach

The Town of Brewster will wait until May 23 to select a name for its beach on the former Cape Cod Sea Camps.

The select board on Monday had planned to choose a name from more than 550 suggestions submitted by residents in April, but is awaiting reaction from the Wampanoag Tribe.

Several shortlisted names for the 55-acre beach acknowledge Brewster's Wampanoag heritage, town administrator Peter Lombardi told the select board.

"We wanted to make sure that those were both historically accurate and culturally sensitive," he said. "So we reached out to leadership with the Tribe to get their feedback on those few potential names before putting them forward."

Lombardi said those conversations are ongoing and he expects to have about six names to present to the select board for a vote later this month.

The winner of the beach-naming contest will receive a pair of free parking permits.

Brewster voters last year approved the town's purchase of the Sea Camps for $26 million. The town last month approved the construction of a parking lot near the beach, which is expected to open to residents July 1, Lombardi said.

"There's a lot of logistics to be coordinated and work to be done in a relatively short period of time, and we want to make sure that we set reasonable expectations," he said. "The hope is still to provide that public access as soon as possible."