Governor Baker visits Massachusetts Maritime Academy touting transition to net-zero carbon goals

Governor Charlie Baker visited Massachusetts Maritime Academy this week promoting a large funding package aimed at transitioning the state to a clean energy future.

Baker’s so-called Forward bill would direct 3-and-a-half-billion dollars to projects ranging from economic development to coastal resiliency using state and federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Baker told cadets in his remarks, there is a bright future in the wind industry in Massachusetts.

“I really hope that Mass Maritime becomes a big player in the education and development of the next generation of truly great players in the offshore wind and clean energy community here in the United States, and around the world," Baker said.

The Governor also said there would be thousands of jobs available in the industry as the state tries to transition to a net-zero carbon future.

Sam Houghton / Governor Charlie Baker

“But the big goal here is that we don’t miss the opportunity to be a national and sometime global leader with respect to offshore wind.”

The Forward bill includes $1.2 billion in rescue plan act funds for climate resiliency and preservation efforts. This includes a $750 million investment in the Commonwealth’s clean energy industry. Part of that would go to the production of electric vehicle rapid charging stations, the expansion of the MassCEC Wind Technology Training Center in Charlestown, and over $70 million in investments related to the New Bedford Marine Terminal.

The bill also proposes $413 million to support over 100 projects across state parks and trails, water and sewer, and environmental infrastructure grant programs.

Ten-million dollars is earmarked for offshore wind training at Mass Maritime.

Part of the Forward bill would also help revitalize downtown areas in Massachusetts.