Local groups gather on Falmouth Village Green, plead for stronger gun laws

Falmouth gun control activists are demanding — and pleading — for action after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas classroom.

More than 100 faith leaders, children, and adults of all ages gathered for the evening vigil on the Falmouth Village Green.

Several openly wept as speakers read out the locations and death tolls of mass shootings over the last 10 years. They’ve occurred at birthday parties, in movie theaters, churches, grocery stores, and schools.

Falmouth resident Cynthia Pina said she was frustrated and heartbroken.

“I’ve been doing this for 50 of my 70 years and I’m tired of fighting for everything, guns…. I would love to see a change in my lifetime and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Cynthia added that something has to change.

“I definitely know there's some mental illness involved, I get that. But we need to get rid of these people who are not caring about what happens to this United States. We don’t see it like this in other countries, what are we doing that they’re not?”

Last month, President Biden outlawed the manufacture and sale of ghost guns, which are untraceable and can be made using 3-D printers, but activists are calling for additional safety measures, including minimum age rules for purchasing firearms and a ban on assault rifles.