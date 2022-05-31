Brewster marijuana grower among first to supply local dispensaries

A Cape Cod marijuana startup will soon be one of the first to supply local dispensaries.

The town of Brewster agreed four years ago to host Cape Cod Grow Lab’s cultivation operations. The pandemic has delayed construction and staffing, but the lab's owners say they expect to start growing and supplying the region's retailers by Labor Day, pending a state licensing review.

Co-owner Chris Dias told the Select Board he plans to hire a small staff this summer.

"In the beginning, because there won't be a whole lot going on for a while, we'll start with five [employees] and as we build out we'll be adding more," Dias said. "We've had a lot of holdups, as you might imagine. There's been backorders on electrical panels, electrical boxes. It's been kind of plaguing us, but it all seems to be coming together."

A job fair is set for July, with building construction expected to finish in August.

Cape Cod Grow Lab must file for its final license to cultivate marijuana. It will pay the town of Brewster 3% of the company's sales after its first year.

The Cannabis Control Commission is also reviewing cultivation licenses for two Mashpee companies. More than a dozen medical and recreational dispensaries operate on the Cape, Coast and Islands.

