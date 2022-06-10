Residents speak out against routing offshore wind cables through Falmouth

Opponents of landing offshore wind cables at Falmouth Heights Beach made their voices heard Wednesday at a Falmouth Select Board hearing.

For more than 90 minutes, the Select Board took public comments about Mayflower Wind’s proposal to bring power ashore in Falmouth.

Most speakers said they don’t want underground power cables to come ashore in Falmouth Heights or be routed through residential areas to a new electric substation.

Resident Carol Ziemian said the project is huge and serves the interests of big corporations.

“It’s common sense: You do not run a bundle of potentially dangerous industrial-sized electric cables under a widely used family beach and then through the streets of a densely populated residential town,” she said.

Resident Eleanor Ling spoke in support of Mayflower Wind, saying it will help bring clean energy to Falmouth.

Power from Mayflower Wind’s two current contracts for offshore wind will make landfall at Brayton Point in Somerset.

But the company’s general counsel, Dan Hubbard, told CAI in May that Cape Cod is still the logical place to bring power ashore for future Mayflower projects.

The company has enough leased space in the ocean to double its contracts by adding another 1,200 megawatts.