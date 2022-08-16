Middleboro to represent New England in Little League World Series on ESPN

The Little League World Series kicks off Wednesday, and the Middleboro Little League will represent New England.

The team clinched a berth in the series with a win over Bangor East Little League, of Maine, last week.

Now they’re in Williamsport, Penn., meeting the other World Series teams and getting ready for tomorrow’s game, which ESPN will carry live at 3 p.m..

ESPN will broadcast most of the games, with other games on ESPN2 or ABC.

U.S. and international teams composed of players ages 10-12 play in separate brackets to determine a U.S. champion and international champion.

Those winners then meet in the series championship Aug. 28 on ABC.

Watch parties and fundraisers are planned to support the Middleboro team.

They’ll play the Southeast regional winner, from Tennessee.

Middleboro last went to the Little League World Series in 1994.

This year’s team won the District 7 championship over Barnstable in July before taking the state title. After that, they won the New England championship Aug. 11 in Bristol, Conn.