Updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at local clinics

The updated COVID-19 booster shot has arrived at local clinics and pharmacies.

“It was on our doorstep on Tuesday morning, as promised,” said Maurice Melchiono, interim public health nurse for Barnstable County.

Made by Moderna and Pfizer, the updated boosters are bivalent, meaning they protect against two forms of COVID-19: the original strain and the Omicron variant.

With fall around the corner, Melchiono said he recommends that eligible people get both a flu shot and the COVID-19 booster.

“It’s safe to get both vaccines at the same time,” he said. “Especially with the winter coming and everybody being inside, it's the perfect time to get the vaccine.”

Barnstable County is running clinics for adults on Sept. 21 and 30 and Oct. 5., but those clinics have already filled up. Shots are also available at some pharmacies and other locations.

The state maintains a vaccine search page at vaxfinder.mass.gov .

In addition, the federal site vaccines.gov allows the public to easily sort for sites that have the bivalent vaccine.

Some providers, but not all, offer the booster for children as young as 12.

For now, kids under 12 have to wait, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says young children’s updated boosters should be ready soon.