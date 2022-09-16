Migrant group sheltering on MV is moving to Joint Base Cape Cod

The group of about 50 migrants who have been in temporary shelter on Martha’s Vineyard are moving to Joint Base Cape Cod. The has been offered housing and support at the base, and transportation. The move is voluntary.

The Base is a designated emergency shelter in Barnstable County. An announcement by the state on the move came this morning. It cites the Base facility as offering “accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and children.” Legal services and basic healthcare are also available at the base.

The group has spent two nights at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. That space sometimes serves as a temporary homeless shelter for as many as 12 people. It has only a single shower.

Public word of the move came this morning. The migrant group seemed in upbeat spirits as they packed for the bus ride to the ferry, around 10am, pausing outside to take a group photo, and exchanging hugs with the volunteers from the Vineyard who have helped staff the shelter.

The Vineyard response to the arrival of the migrants has been an outpouring of support, said Lisa Belcastro, director of the island’s homeless shelter.

“I need people to know that we have all the donations that we can possibly need,” she said on Thursday, calling the shelter “beyond capacity for donations,” which included food, bedding, clothing, and toys for the children.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

