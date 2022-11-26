Second suspect arrested in MV bank heist

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Martha's Vineyard bank on November 17th.

Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut, at around 8pm on the evening of Friday, November 25, according to statement issued Saturday by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Mr. Johnson is charged with Masked Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm in connection with the Rockland Trust bank robbery in Vineyard Haven.

Police listed Mr. Johnson’s home as in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, Miquel Jones of Edgartown was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of Accessory After the Fact, also in connection with the robbery.

Three masked people armed with semi-automatic handguns ambushed employees of the Rockland Trust Bank as they were opening for business. The employees were bound with duct tape and plastic restraints, according to police. The robbers used a car belonging to one of the bank employees to escape.

Soon after, the car was found abandoned in a parking lot near the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest. Authorities have not given out information on how much money was taken from the bank.

Using surveillance video and eyewitness statements, police tied a blue Hyundai Elantra to the robbery, as it reportedly exited the parking lot almost immediately after the bank employee’s car was abandoned.

The Elantra was picked up on the night of Saturday, November 19, and Mr. Jones, who was driving the car, was held and later arraigned. Police allege that evidence found in Mr. Jones’s car, including bits of shrubbery and three $100 bills, may link him to the crime.

No information has been given out on the possible whereabouts of other suspects.

The matter remains under active investigation by Tisbury Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.

