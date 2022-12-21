Draft agreement released for 312 apartments at Twin Brooks

A 312-unit apartment complex proposed for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis is moving closer to approval.

A subcommittee of the Cape Cod Commission voted Tuesday in favor of a statement that addresses a conflict between the project and one of the region’s water-protection goals. The apartments, called Emblem Hyannis, would increase impervious surfaces on the 40-acre parcel.

The statement says the conflict is “necessary to enable a substantial segment of the population to secure adequate opportunities for housing.”

The subcommittee is reviewing a draft development agreement with developer Lennar Multifamily Communities, or LMC.

Tim Pasakarnis, a water resources analyst with the Commission, said the Emblem Hyannis apartment plan would reduce the amount of stormwater runoff from the property and improve the quality of the water.

“The reduction in fertilized turf area on-site, coupled with treatment that's being provided for stormwater runoff, is going to reduce the overall site-wide nitrogen loading,” he said.

A community group called Save Twin Brooks continues to oppose the plan. Members say Cape Cod should not be making environmental compromises for a housing development in which most of the units would rent for market rate.

LMC has indicated that 41 units will be deed-restricted as affordable, and 271 market rate.

The complex would have 13 buildings, a clubhouse, and a pool. It would need zoning waivers for the height of the buildings, distance from wetlands, and other elements of the plan.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the first night of a hearing on the draft agreement between the Cape Cod Commission and LMC.

The subcommittee voted to continue the hearing Jan. 5.

