Abortion services coming to Cape Cod, Islands and South Coast

A new partnership between the state and a local non-profit is expanding abortion services to the Cape, Islands and South Coast.

Health Imperatives is getting more than 700-thousand dollars to expand services in Hyannis, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and New Bedford.

The healthcare group already provides counseling, birth-control and gender affirming care. The funding will help Health Imperatives to offer medical abortions.

It will be the first time the abortion services are available on the Vineyard, and first time in 15 years since they've been available on the Cape.

Truro State Senator Julian Cyr told CAI that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade was a catalyst for expanding reproductive healthcare.

“The Dobbs decision has really forced us to look at abortion access in our own backyard," Cyr said. "And there’s a real desire within the legislature, and the Baker Administration has joined with us, to make sure that we are providing abortion access to every region in the state.”

Cape and Vineyard residents have had to travel long distances for services.

"And that is really unacceptable from a health access perspective. Abortion care is really routine health care," Cyr said.

Cyr says that some of the funding will help clinics provide security, to help deter violence from right-wing extremists.