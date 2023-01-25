Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis

HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel.

An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.

Morning Edition's Patrick Flanary spoke to Jeff Speck, author of Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time. The town retained Speck to update the safety vision and design concepts for Main Street and nearby roads and intersections in Hyannis.

The project concept is expected to be finalized by spring.

Speck will present his designs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Barnstable High School. Public comment to follow.

