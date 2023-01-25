© 2023
Local News

New Bedford reaches agreement with MBTA for pedestrian bridge to new train station

CAI | By CAI
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST
This artist's rendering shows the planned pedestrian bridge from Purchase Street in New Bedford to the new inter-city rail station.
City of New Bedford
This artist's rendering shows the planned pedestrian bridge from the new inter-city rail station to Purchase Street in New Bedford.
City of New Bedford

The city of New Bedford and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have reached an agreement on a pedestrian bridge that will link Purchase Street and the new inter-city rail station downtown.

The bridge is designed to provide a safe walking route over John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Mayor Jon Mitchell is asking the City Council to approve a memorandum of understanding with the MBTA that calls for the agency to pay the $21 million cost of designing and building the bridge.

“For a highly visible structure like this pedestrian bridge, excellence in design is a must,” he said in a news release. “We have achieved that goal with this design, and I am grateful for the collaborative efforts between our team and the MBTA’s.”

Construction is anticipated to begin this summer.

