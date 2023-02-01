© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Cardiologist drops lawsuit against Cape Cod Healthcare

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
cape cod hospital
Alecia Orsini
/
File photo of the entrance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Cardiologist Dr. Richard Zelman has dropped his lawsuit against Cape Cod Hospital, parent company Cape Cod Healthcare, and CEO Mike Lauf.

Zelman was once the medical director of Cape Cod Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute.

He sued in December, saying he was defamed and fired after he raised concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care.

The nonprofit health corporation denied the allegations. It said the accusations were a disservice to the physicians, nurses and other staff who care for cardiology patients.

Attorneys for Zelman filed a voluntary notice of dismissal last Wednesday in Barnstable Superior Court.

The dismissal was made “without prejudice,” meaning it does not bar Zelman from re-filing the lawsuit at a later time.

Tags
Local News cape cod hospitalCape Cod Healthcare
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes