Cardiologist drops lawsuit against Cape Cod Healthcare

Cardiologist Dr. Richard Zelman has dropped his lawsuit against Cape Cod Hospital, parent company Cape Cod Healthcare, and CEO Mike Lauf.

Zelman was once the medical director of Cape Cod Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute.

He sued in December, saying he was defamed and fired after he raised concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care.

The nonprofit health corporation denied the allegations. It said the accusations were a disservice to the physicians, nurses and other staff who care for cardiology patients.

Attorneys for Zelman filed a voluntary notice of dismissal last Wednesday in Barnstable Superior Court.

The dismissal was made “without prejudice,” meaning it does not bar Zelman from re-filing the lawsuit at a later time.

