'Hazardous Weather Conditions' forecast with Arctic cold and high winds

A blast of Arctic weather is barreling toward the Cape and Islands. Temperatures on Friday are expected to fall from a high of 25 degrees to 15 degrees by 5pm. Overnight it gets even colder.

Friday night temperatures are expected to drop to 0 degrees. With 40mph wind gusts forecast, that could feel like -20.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning, in effect from 10am Friday until 10am Saturday.

Meteorologists are warning that the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, and advise avoiding outside activities if possible.

The good news? By Sunday temperatures will be back up in the mid-40s.

