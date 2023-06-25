Hikes We Like: Moraine Trail is a geological marvel
1 of 3 — IMG-8905.jpg
The Moraine Trail in Falmouth offers 11 miles' worth of rugged terrain for beginners and experienced hikers.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
2 of 3 — IMG-8904.jpg
Ferns line this stretch of the 11-mile Moraine Trail in Falmouth.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
3 of 3 — IMG-8906.jpg
Indian Pipe is seen growing by a downed tree along the Moraine Trail.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Cape Cod’s geological history is defined by something called moraine, the rocks left behind as a glacier retreats. This gradual progression over thousands of years created kettle ponds such as Long Pond in Falmouth, which provides drinking water.
A community effort is underway to help preserve and improve the rugged, 11-mile Moraine Trail. On July 11, AmeriCorps Cape Cod volunteers will install kiosks—built by middle-school students—to assist people along the trail.
Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary takes a hike with the 300 Committee Land Trust director of stewardship Alexandra Zollo and land stewardship coordinator Will Poirier. Listen by clicking the button above.