© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hikes We Like: Moraine Trail is a geological marvel

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published June 25, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
moraine trail
1 of 3  — IMG-8905.jpg
The Moraine Trail in Falmouth offers 11 miles' worth of rugged terrain for beginners and experienced hikers.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Moraine Trail Falmouth
2 of 3  — IMG-8904.jpg
Ferns line this stretch of the 11-mile Moraine Trail in Falmouth.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Indian Pipe is seen growing by a felled tree along the Moraine
3 of 3  — IMG-8906.jpg
Indian Pipe is seen growing by a downed tree along the Moraine Trail.
Patrick Flanary / CAI

Cape Cod’s geological history is defined by something called moraine, the rocks left behind as a glacier retreats. This gradual progression over thousands of years created kettle ponds such as Long Pond in Falmouth, which provides drinking water.

A community effort is underway to help preserve and improve the rugged, 11-mile Moraine Trail. On July 11, AmeriCorps Cape Cod volunteers will install kiosks—built by middle-school students—to assist people along the trail.

Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary takes a hike with the 300 Committee Land Trust director of stewardship Alexandra Zollo and land stewardship coordinator Will Poirier. Listen by clicking the button above.

Tags
Local News Hikes We Like
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary