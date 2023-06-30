Community Conversations: Race and College Admissions

In light of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on race in college admissions, GBH News is presenting a one-hour, primetime call-in special from one of the global hubs of higher learning: Massachusetts. Hosted by Arun Rath, former NPR host and host of GBH News’ All Things Considered and Callie Crossley, Academy Award nominee (Eyes on the Prize) and host of GBH News’ Under the Radar, Community Conversation: Race and College Admissions will air LIVE this FRIDAY, June 30 at 7 pm on YouTube and GBH 89.7, 9 pm on CAI, and will center many years worth of reporting by GBH News leading up to this decision, offer sharp analysis from national legal experts and highlight the voices of people (young and old) who are affected by this decision in their college pursuits and in their work.

Watch HERE beginning at 7 pm.

