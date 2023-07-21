Cape bridges replacement singled out for funding in appropriations bill

The US Senate committee on appropriations has included $350 million in a bill to go toward the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The bipartisan bill was published last night. It is only a recommendation and must win passage by both the full Senate and the House.

The overall bill calls for $58 billion in project funding nationwide.

You can find the full bill here. The line item for the Cape Cod bridges appears on page 21.

Replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges is estimated to cost as much as $4 billion. The majority of that is expected to come from the federal government, which owns the bridges through the Army Corps of Engineers.

The current bridges are approaching 90 years old and have been deemed in need of replacement.

About 38 million car trips will cross the bridges this year.

The federal government has been working with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on planning for the new bridges, identifying preferred locations and designs.

Applications for funding the replacement project have already been turned down twice. The $350 million dollars, if included in the federal budget, would represent the largest sum yet dedicated to the project.

The bill passed out of the committee on a bipartisan unanimous vote of 29-to-0.

The bill must be passed by both the House and Senate and signed by the President before October 1st to become law.

The appropriations bill directs the money to the Army Corps of Engineers for construction on the new bridges.

Other federal funding mechanisms for the bridges’ replacement continue to be pursued by Army Corps of Engineers and Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

