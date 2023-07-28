Local group works to keep mpox cases low

It’s been a little under a year since cases of Monkeypox peaked in the United States.

The World Health Organization began referring to the disease as mpox last fall.

Even though there hasn't been a confirmed case in Massachusetts since March, a recent cluster of cases near Chicago prompted a local response on the Cape.

Dan Gates is CEO of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod.

He said the group held free vaccine clinics in Provincetown this month to make sure visitors and locals all had access.

"If they don’t have access to insurance, to medical care, or if they’re visiting - which we, as you know, get thousands upon thousands of people from Massachusetts and elsewhere in the country who may be running to barriers for mpox vaccine access."

The CDC says gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are high-risk for exposure to mpox.

This spring, the CDC said only about a quarter of the estimated population at risk for mpox is fully-vaccinated.