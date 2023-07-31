Hikes We Like: A hidden treasure behind the Kettleers baseball field

COTUIT—Lowell Park has hosted Kettleers games since 1947, but only recently began offering a natural way of getting to the baseball action.

The hidden half-mile Lowell Park Woodlands Trail snakes around the ballpark, and connects to other trails and neighborhoods on property the Barnstable Land Trust rescued from development in 2021.

"The whole idea of this trail was for it to be used year-round," said Kelly Barber, the director of land stewardship who developed the trail with the help of volunteers.

"We wanted to make sure that we were doing a good concept design that was family-friendly and as accessible as possible," she told Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary.

