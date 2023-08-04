Nantucket's first pedicab business hits the ground pedaling

Nantucket has its first-ever pedicab business this summer.

"Nan Tuk Tuk" just rode through its first week of business on the island.

"It's really hit the ground running. It's been quite busy," said owner-operator Michael Gormley, who's from New Hampshire but visited Nantucket growing up.

Gormley gives an update on the first week of rides, his gratuity-based business model, and explains how pedicab rides are similar to speed dating.

Listen to the full conversation.