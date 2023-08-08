© 2023
Local News

Tornado touches down in Mattapoisett; heavy rains and wind sweep over Cape in fast-moving storm

CAI | By Steve Junker,
Jennette BarnesEve Zuckoff
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
North Street in Mattapoisett.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Residents on North Street in Mattapoisett reported swirling debris in the midst of the storm, which left downed trees and power lines.

A tornado touched down in Mattapoisett at around 11:30am today, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

The morning brought a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings from the Weather Service as storms swept across the region. No injuries or severe damage to homes have been reported.

The Weather Service is investigating the tornado damage and expects to issue a more detailed statement about the power of the tornado and its timing later today.

A fallen tree stove a hole through a garage roof on Deer Run Street in Mattapoisett.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A fallen tree stove a hole through a garage roof on Deer Run Street in Mattapoisett.

Across the region, streets flooded as intense rainfall in short periods caused drivers to pull over and wait out the storm.

Early reports suggested more than 2 inches of rain fell in less than an hour in parts of the Cape, including Pocasset and Sandwich, with 3 inches or more reported in spots.

By mid-afternoon, sunshine returned to much of the Cape, but the forecast continues to call for possible thunderstorms through the evening, and a flood watch is in effect for the South Coast.

Here are photos from around the region:

A car stranded by street flooding on Walker Street in Falmouth early this afternoon.
Eve Zuckoff / CAI
A car stranded by street flooding on Walker Street in Falmouth early this afternoon.
North Street in Mattapoisett.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
North Street in Mattapoisett.
Parking lot at Sandy Neck Beach in Sandwich.
Eve Zuckoff / CAI
Parking lot at Sandy Neck Beach in Sandwich.

This story will be updated.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
