Tornado touches down in Mattapoisett; heavy rains and wind sweep over Cape in fast-moving storm

A tornado touched down in Mattapoisett at around 11:30am today, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

The morning brought a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings from the Weather Service as storms swept across the region. No injuries or severe damage to homes have been reported.

The Weather Service is investigating the tornado damage and expects to issue a more detailed statement about the power of the tornado and its timing later today.

Jennette Barnes / CAI A fallen tree stove a hole through a garage roof on Deer Run Street in Mattapoisett.

Across the region, streets flooded as intense rainfall in short periods caused drivers to pull over and wait out the storm.

Early reports suggested more than 2 inches of rain fell in less than an hour in parts of the Cape, including Pocasset and Sandwich, with 3 inches or more reported in spots.

By mid-afternoon, sunshine returned to much of the Cape, but the forecast continues to call for possible thunderstorms through the evening, and a flood watch is in effect for the South Coast.

Here are photos from around the region:

Eve Zuckoff / CAI A car stranded by street flooding on Walker Street in Falmouth early this afternoon.

Jennette Barnes / CAI North Street in Mattapoisett.

Eve Zuckoff / CAI Parking lot at Sandy Neck Beach in Sandwich.

This story will be updated.