Healey to focus on Sagamore Bridge replacement first, Bourne second

The Healey administration has decided to focus on the Sagamore Bridge first and the Bourne Bridge second in the effort to secure nearly $1.5 billion in federal dollars to replace both structures.

After two previous funding applications were rejected, Governor Maura Healey wants to make sure the state gets federal grant money this time for the project.

In a statement, Healey called the Sagamore funding application the 'first phase' that will get shovels in the ground quickly and will lay the groundwork for the Bourne Bridge at a later date. The permitting and design process will continue simultaneously for both.

The Sagamore Bridge has more vehicle traffic than the Bourne, plus replacing the Bourne is more complex with the rebuilding of the rotary.

Both opened to drivers in 1935.

The state’s new application for the funding is due to be submitted next week.