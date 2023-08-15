© 2023
Local News

Healey to focus on Sagamore Bridge replacement first, Bourne second

CAI | By Mary Blake
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
Liz Lerner

The Healey administration has decided to focus on the Sagamore Bridge first and the Bourne Bridge second in the effort to secure nearly $1.5 billion in federal dollars to replace both structures.

After two previous funding applications were rejected, Governor Maura Healey wants to make sure the state gets federal grant money this time for the project.

In a statement, Healey called the Sagamore funding application the 'first phase' that will get shovels in the ground quickly and will lay the groundwork for the Bourne Bridge at a later date. The permitting and design process will continue simultaneously for both.

The Sagamore Bridge has more vehicle traffic than the Bourne, plus replacing the Bourne is more complex with the rebuilding of the rotary.

Both opened to drivers in 1935.

The state’s new application for the funding is due to be submitted next week.

Mary Blake
Mary is GBH radio’s Nightside news anchor, has worked on-air in Boston radio newsrooms for more than 30 years and says she has loved every minute of it. Mary has won numerous news awards for field, investigative and feature reporting. She has 4 children, is an avid Boston sports fan and gets to Nantucket every chance she gets!

