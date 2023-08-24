Habitat for Humanity provides two families with homes in Chatham

Two more Cape Cod families got the keys to their new homes this week through Habitat for Humanity.

The two homes are on George Ryder Road South in Chatham.

One of the homes has two bedrooms and will be purchased by the homeowners for $168,000. The other has three bedrooms and goes for $178,000. In the end, each home cost about $300,000 to build, but thanks to donations of materials, labor, and cash, Habitat can sell them at much lower prices.

Habitat’s Tara Cronin says one of the new homeowners works at Cape Cod Healthcare and another works at the Dennis-Yarmouth School District.

“The most important thing is, to quality for a Habitat home, you must already live and work on the Cape and you have to have good credit and a good job history,” she told CAI.

“All of our families that have bought a Habitat for Humanity house already live and work on Cape Cod and their children go to school on the Cape.”

The organization held a dedication ceremony for the homes on Monday.

Habitat is planning to build more homes next year in Dennis, Yarmouth, and Wellfleet. Information on how to apply is at Habitatcapecod.org .