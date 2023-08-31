Man walking 155 miles from Cape Cod to Maine to honor his late wife, raise funds for cancer research
1 of 2 — Tim Duffy front_Aug 2022.jpg
Tim Duffy is walking from Cape Cod to Maine to raise money for cancer research.
Courtesy Courtney Duffy
2 of 2 — Tim & Kate_Summer 2022.png
Tim and his late wife Kate
Courtney Duffy
A Worcester man is walking 155 miles from Cape Cod to Ogunquit, Maine.
Tim Duffy is making the trek to raise funds to fight pancreatic cancer. His wife Kate died from pancreatic cancer last year.
Duffy started his walk in Yarmouth on August 21. He's expecting to finish on Sunday, September 3.
He spoke with CAI earlier this week as he was in the North Shore, about halfway through his journey.
Listen to the full conversation.