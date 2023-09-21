Memorial race honors Navy Captain from Cape Cod who died on 9/11

Last Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

U.S. Navy Captain Gerald DeConto, who was from Sandwich, was one of the people who died in the crash at the Pentagon on 9/11.

DeConto's family started a memorial 5K in his honor. The event raises money for scholarships for Sandwich High School seniors.

CAI spoke with race organizers and Captain DeConto’s siblings - Dave DeConto and Marie DeConto LeBlanc - ahead of Sunday’s annual event. Listen to the full conversation above.

Marie DeConto LeBlanc described her brother Gerry as full of life and a leader.

Courtesy Marie DeConto LeBlanc Captain Gerald F. DeConto, US Navy

"He was in the middle of a very successful Navy career when September 11 happened. One of the things that we like to do is support our future leaders and help them follow their dreams and hopefully help them make a difference in the world like Gerry did," she said.

The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial states that Captain DeConto was organizing the Navy's response to the World Trade Center attack when he died.

The 5K starts Sunday, September 24 at 9am at the Stop & Shop Plaza (65 Route 6A) in Sandwich.

Head to the the Capt. Gerald DeConto Memorial Scholarship 5K Run & Walk site for details on registration. People can also participate virtually.

