Bill aims to get more solar panels in MA historic districts

Local lawmakers are proposing a bill that would get more solar panels put up in the historic district north of Route 6.

As of now, historic committees in the Old Kings Highway Historic District require solar installations to have "minimal visual impact."

That's often interpreted to mean that solar panels cannot be visible from the street at any time of the year, regardless of whether a house is actually historic.

Sandwich, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Dennis, Brewster, and Orleans, all fall within the district.

The overall goal of a new bill proposed by state senator Julian Cyr is to establish solar within historic districts across the state as a public necessity, just like utility poles and wires and other systems.

Advocates of the bill say it's essential to make solar more available to help homeowners bring down their electric bills and create more renewable energy.

The bill (S.1289) is going to be heard on Wednesday between 1-5pm. The public may attend the hearing in person or view the live stream under the Hearings and Events section of the legislative website.

Written testimony can be submitted via email to Abigail Kuhn at Abigail.Kuhn@masenate.gov. The deadline to submit written testimony is Friday by 5:00 p.m.

