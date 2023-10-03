© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Falmouth native takes command of Naval Air Force Atlantic

CAI | By Brian Engles
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, the new commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), gives his remarks at a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John Meier as the 35th commander. AIRLANT is responsible for the manning, training and equipping of seven aircraft carriers and 54 squadrons on the east coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released)
MC2 Jacob Hilgendorf/MC2 Jacob Hilgendorf
/
Digital
230817-N-OB471-1073 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, the new commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), gives his remarks at a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John Meier as the 35th commander. AIRLANT is responsible for the manning, training and equipping of seven aircraft carriers and 54 squadrons on the east coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released)

This summer, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Douglas "V8" Verissimo took command of Naval Air Force Atlantic.

It's based in Norfolk, Virginia and is made up of 54 aircraft squadrons and 43,000 officers.

Read Admiral Verissimo grew up in Falmouth and earned an Associate Degree at Cape Cod Community College before joining the Navy.

CAI spoke with him about his new leadership role and what inspired him to pursue naval aviation.

Listen to the full conversation above.

Tags
Local News Falmouth
Brian Engles
Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.
See stories by Brian Engles