Falmouth native takes command of Naval Air Force Atlantic

This summer, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Douglas "V8" Verissimo took command of Naval Air Force Atlantic.

It's based in Norfolk, Virginia and is made up of 54 aircraft squadrons and 43,000 officers.

Read Admiral Verissimo grew up in Falmouth and earned an Associate Degree at Cape Cod Community College before joining the Navy.

CAI spoke with him about his new leadership role and what inspired him to pursue naval aviation.

Listen to the full conversation above.